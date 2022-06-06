HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A deadly house fire is under investigation in Madison County.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 2 a.m. off North Memorial Parkway.

Two people, a man and woman, were found inside a burning home in the 2200-block of York Road.

HPD identified the victims as 40-year-old Martella Tyler and 43-year-old Justin Tyler. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the fire was a result of a domestic situation, leading to a murder-suicide by the man.