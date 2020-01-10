Multiple shots fired at Hillcrest Estates Apartment

WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police responded to multiple shots fired at the Hillcrest Estates Apartment on Thursday.

Officers found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. However, no injuries were reported.

A second call led officers to the location again, discovering that an apartment was shot into as well. Still, no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

