Multiple shots fired at Hillcrest Estates Apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police responded to multiple shots fired at the Hillcrest Estates Apartment on Thursday.
Officers found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. However, no injuries were reported.
A second call led officers to the location again, discovering that an apartment was shot into as well. Still, no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
