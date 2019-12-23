Multiple police departments gather to visit Leominster boy who lost mom to homicide

(WWLP) – Multiple police departments partnered with Leominster Police over the weekend to visit a boy who recently lost his mother to a homicide.

According to Massachusetts State Police, four-year-old JJ, who now lives with his grandparents, was given many gifts and got to spend time and hang out with all of the officers!

“We were happy to help make a Christmas wish come true for a Leominster boy today. This little boy loves anything to do with police.” Orange Police Departement

