Fire extinguished, gas leak under control after explosion in Northern Virginia injures multiple people

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a gas line explosion Wednesday in Fairfax County.

At least three workers were taken to the hospital and multiple vehicles were on fire. The workers’ injuries were not life-threatening. A house was also damaged.

The explosion was reported around 1 p.m. and came after a gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area, Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted.

As of 2:30 p.m., firefighters were still battling the fire, with the gas company working to shut off the gas.

At about 3:55 p.m., the fire was nearly out and the second valve was in the process of being shut down. Officials say after this, the fire will be extinguished.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

