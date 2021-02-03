Fire extinguished, gas leak under control after explosion in Northern Virginia injures multiple people

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a gas line explosion Wednesday in Fairfax County.

At least three workers were taken to the hospital and multiple vehicles were on fire. The workers’ injuries were not life-threatening. A house was also damaged.

The explosion was reported around 1 p.m. and came after a gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area, Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted.

As of 2:30 p.m., firefighters were still battling the fire, with the gas company working to shut off the gas.

At about 3:55 p.m., the fire was nearly out and the second valve was in the process of being shut down. Officials say after this, the fire will be extinguished.

UPDATE- scene of gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area. Fire almost out. Second valve in process of being shut down. Fire will then be completely extinguished. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/8EOqbyflT3 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2021

This is a breaking story and will be updated.