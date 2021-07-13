Multiple fire departments respond to house fire at McIntosh fire chief’s mother’s home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. — Multiple fire departments and emergency personnel responded to a house fire in the Fairford community of Washington County Tuesday afternoon.

McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that the home of the mother of McIntosh Fire Chief Steven Griffin caught on fire at about 2:25 p.m. When crews arrived at the home on Griffin Road off Paul Bayou Road, heavy smoke and fire were visible.









Fairford Volunteer Fire Department was the first to respond. Wagarville Volunteer Fire Department, Charity Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, AM/NS Fire, ASAP EMS of Alabama Washington 3, and Clarke/ Washington EMC assisted.

“Prayers for our Chief’s family as this was his childhood home that his mother still lived in,” McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook.