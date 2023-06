ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Robertsdale Police Department are on scene of a multi-fatality wreck at County Road 48 on the Baldwin Beach Express in the northbound lanes.

According to Robertsdale Police, the wreck happened around 2:30 p.m.

Robertsdale Police investigators ask for drivers to avoid the area by diverting onto Highway 90 and Highway 104.

This is a developing story, and WKRG News 5 is working to learn more information.