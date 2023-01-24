MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Homes are torn apart, pieces scattered across this small community.

“It was devastating. I was at a loss for words. It done a lot here in our little town,” said James Orso, owner of Orso Trucking & Tree Removal.

An EF-2 tornado left its mark south of Mount Vernon less than two weeks ago on January 12th. Tuesday the cleanup, and for some the rebuilding, continues but the work is far from over.

Chris Henderson is helping his cousin put her home back together Tuesday. “It’s just a really good feeling to help out, to help anyone when you can,” he said.

The homeowner, who says she’s still emotional after surviving the twister and doesn’t want to appear on camera, tells us she’s worried about the next storm threat overnight.

“The fact that it happened so fast it just has me nervous and on edge all the time,” she explained.

One resident says she’s not taking any chances with the next round of storms. She’s going to a hotel. “I will go to a hotel tonight, not thinking, I will go because it’s going to hit late tonight they said and I do not want to be here. I’m just afraid to be here,” said Minnie Coby.

Coby has a crew removing trees and limbs from her yard this week. They’re clearing debris from several properties along Highway 43.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s done a lot of damage. We’re going to be here for a few weeks trying to clean up and get everything pushed to the road,” added Orso.

Residents are hoping Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are quiet, without any additional problems for those still trying hard to push forward.

“Rebuilding, as you know, is already a hard process and a very expensive process. I just don’t want to be set further back into my progress,” a resident said.