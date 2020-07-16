Mt. Vernon Mayor Terry Williams pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

MT. VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — Mt. Vernon Mayor Terry Williams has plead guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit fraud.

He pleaded guilty to one of 21 counts. Williams and co-defendant Jerry Jones pleaded guilty in Birmingham in June.

Global Systems International was a subcontractor for Arcadis U.S. Inc. Arcadis U.S. Inc. entered into contracts with the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) to perform work on several projects, including design and bid phase services on a project involving improvements to the Shades Mountain Filter Plant. Jones was the Principal-in-Charge for Arcadis.

Each month, Arcadis submitted a report and invoice to the BWWB by email that summarized work by Arcadis and its sub-contractors on the BWWB projects. Arcadis included on the invoices amounts owed by Arcadis to subcontractors. Per the terms of its contract with Arcadis, the BWWB was required to pay Arcadis a 10 percent premium over and above the amount charged by Arcadis’

sub-contractors.

The indictment says Jerry Jones and Terry Williams knowingly and willfully conspired, combined, and agreed to devise and intend to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud the BWWB

and to obtain money and property belonging to the BWWB by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises by use of interstate wire transmissions.

