MS Shelters Helping With Pets During Flooding

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WDBD/NNS) – Parts of Mississippi are underwater in what the state’s governor is calling “historic, unprecedented flooding.” While people living in Rankin County focus on safeguarding their homes and families, two local animal shelters are offering to take in their pets.

The Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL) and the Community Animal Rescue and Adoptions (CARA) say they are both ready to house pets for free during this emergency.

Debra Boswell explains, “Better be safe than sorry, take those babies out with you.. call one of us or the other. We are available 24 hours a day.”

Valerie Hicks adds, “Our staff has been preparing since yesterday… getting beds and blankets and kennels ready for big pups.”

Both shelters are offering free boarding to those in need. MARL will take in 70 to 80 smaller animals while CARA will have more room for larger animals.

Debra Boswell says, “We ask the community to support both organizations, to help us, you know, to help us be there for the animals when these kind of disasters happen.”

The National Weather Service predicts this to be Mississippi’s worst flood in 40 years.

