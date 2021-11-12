MPD’s Most Wanted Man: Where is Joshua Smiley?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested one of its two most wanted men Friday. DeAngelo Demetrius Merrill was taken into custody for the shooting death of a 74-year-old man in his apartment at Florida St. and Airport Blvd. in June.

Now, one man remains on the department’s Most Wanted List: Joshua Smiley. Smiley, 24, is the suspect in a shooting death that happened on Aug. 13 on Amsterdam Street. 29-year-old Dillon Crum was found shot to death inside his home at about 10:20 a.m.

Anyone with information on Smiley’s whereabouts is asked to call 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip. You can remain anonymous.

Smiley is 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.