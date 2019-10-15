MPD: Subway robbed Monday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —
UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE: On Monday, October 14, 2019 at approximately 8:50 p.m. police responded to the Subway located at 3057 Dauphin Street in reference to the report of a robbery. An unknown male entered the location armed with a gun and demanding money. The subject then took money from the location and exited store headed southbound on foot. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
