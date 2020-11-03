MPD prepared for the possibility of civil unrest following the presidential election results

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — No matter who ends up winning the 2020 election, many fear civil unrest.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Batiste tells News 5’s Amber Grigley they haven’t seen or heard anything alarming, but they are prepared to respond to any crisis that may arise from Tuesday’s results.

“I am a little worried about the backlash and what not but I’m sure that everything is going to work itself out,” said Tylor Taylor.

The clock is ticking for one of the biggest presidential elections to date. But as we get closer to learning who will be our next president, tensions are rising.

“We’ve been talking about election day for months. We’ve been talking about what we’re seeing for months and we’ve been talking about how we are going to respond locally,” said Chief Lawrence Battiste.

In other cities, many businesses are not taking any chances. Boarding up and preparing for civil unrest.

“I hate to hear that grownups are doing that kind of stuff,” said Taylor.

Chief Battiste said people here in the port city handle things differently.

“Why there are people on opposing sides, I think that there’s been some level of tolerance for opposing views,” said Chief Battiste.

And with that in mind, here’s how they are planning to handle any possible election unrest.

“We put our personnel on alert we let them know that they could potentially be called back on a moment’s notice. We put personnel in place in case we need to respond quickly while waiting for additional personnel,” said Chief Battiste.

“We’ve never been through this before and we’re all playing the same path. We just all have our own opinions and it’s well known now and days,” said Taylor.

Tuesday will be a must-watch day across the nation, but as Chief Battiste says hopefully there won’t be any issues here in the days after Tuesday’s results.

