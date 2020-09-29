MPD: Police chase with kids on board after police find “deplorable conditions” at motel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pair is in jail after a police chase with children in the car. Mobile Police say they were removing the children from a motel after reports of a domestic incident involving a gun. This happened at Family Inn, 900 West I-65 Service Road South. When they came to investigate they found “deplorable conditions.” While police were making arrangements for the children, they say Timothy Cook and Amber Goodwin took off with the children.

Police say that’s when the police chase happened and the pair were arrested.

