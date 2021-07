MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a person fired shots at a police officer during a chase Sunday night.

The pursuit started in the area of Government Boulevard and Skywood Drive after 8 p.m. The chase ended after the suspect crashed into a pole at Government Boulevard and Magnolia Road.

Mobile police say the officer suffered minor injuries, possibly from broken glass on his vehicle. Police say a man and a woman are in custody.