MPD Officer recovering at home two weeks after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today marks two weeks since a Mobile Police Officer was seriously hurt in a crash while on duty. Officer Daniel Marlin was recently released from the hospital to recover at home.

It started with this crash on September 24th, a head-on collision between a Mobile Police cruiser and another vehicle on Dauphin Island Parkway. Officer Daniel Marlin was one of the people who was seriously hurt. He spent more than a week in University Hospital’s ICU and few days more recovering. He was discharged on Friday.

“It was a relief, we were both excited to come back home and be with family,” said Fiancee Brittany Gardner. She says Marlin is eager to get back on his feet and back to work but there’s no telling when that would be.

“We’re not entirely sure, he can’t bear weight on either leg,” said Gardner. Officer Marlin is confined to a wheelchair for the time being and dealing with pain and the challenges of physical therapy. The family continues to raise money for expenses with another event planned in Semmes this weekend.

We’ve reached out to Mobile Police again today for more information on the crash. As of yet, they have not said what may have led to the crash or given an update on the condition of the others hurt in the collision.