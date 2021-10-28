MPD: Off-duty police officer Tases shoplifter at Tillmans Corner Walmart

TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — An off-duty Mobile police officer Tased a shoplifter at the Tillmans Corner Oct. 27 a Walmart.

The off-duty officer, who was working a side job at the Rangeline Road Walmart, was notified of a shoplifter around 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The man ran away when the officer tried to detain him, according to the release. The officer then deployed his Taser and then was able to take him into custody

Kerrick Williams, 48, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of property, attempt to elude, and obstructing justice using a false identity, according to the release.

