MPD needs help identifying Circle-K armed robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police needs the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, at about 5 a.m., police responded to the Circle K located at 8130 Cottage Hill Road in reference to a reported robbery. A man entered the store armed with a gun and demanded money and cigarettes from the store clerk. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, weighing 180-200 pounds, with a small afro-style haircut and some facial hair around his chin.

The man was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes. He initially entered the store without his face being covered.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone recognizes the man or his voice, call 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.