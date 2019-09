MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man took aggressive panhandling to a whole new level as he begged for money while holding a knive. Jocelyn Davis, 27, was arrested Tuesday at the Quick Pick located at 424 North Broad Street.

When police got a call about it, they came to the store and say they found Davis still armed with the knife. They had to use a taser to take him into custody. That’s when he dropped the knife. He’s charged with panhandling, menacing, failure to obey and loitering.