MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, Mobile police were flagged down on Broad Street near Dauphin Street for a report of a man stabbed.

Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Mikal Watson. He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.