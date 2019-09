MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a robbery victim was shot while trying to fight off the suspect.

According to Mobile Police, the shooting happened Thursday near Skipper Drive and Athey Road around 7:30 p.m.

The victim told police he and his girlfriend were sitting in his car when a man with a gun approached them and demanded money.

The man and the suspect fought, and the suspect shot the victim. The suspect then left the scene.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.