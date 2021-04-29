MPD: Man in critical condition after being hit by pick-up truck on Cody Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a pick-up truck on Cody Road Wednesday night.

At 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Mobile police responded to Cody Road and Pine Run Road for a report of a man hit by a vehicle. Officers found the man with life-threatening injuries after he had been struck by a pickup truck. The man was transported to University Hospital and was last in critical condition.

If anyone has information, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

