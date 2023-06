MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Hillcrest Road early Sunday morning.

MPD responded to the scene at 1:38 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

The name of the victim has not been released.

MPD is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 251-208-7211.