MPD Chief promoted, search underway for a replacement

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–The Mobile Police Department will soon have a new police chief. Current Mobile Police Chief, Lawrence Battiste, has been promoted to the Director of Public Safety for the City of Mobile. The current Executive Director of Public Safety, James Barber, has now officially been named Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s Chief of Staff.

Assistant Chief Roy Hodge will be named the Interim Chief of Police, pending approval by the Mobile City Council on Tuesday. Hodge is the Chief of Operations with the Mobile Police Department.

Mayor Stimpson made a series of Administrative Appointments Thursday. You can read more about those here.

WKRG News 5 is waiting for information on how the search for a permanent replacement for Battiste will take place.