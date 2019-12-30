MPD: 40 homicides in 2019 with 1 day left in the year, 13 remain unsolved

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With just a little more than one day left in 2019, News 5 checked in with Mobile Police about the year’s latest homicide numbers.

Earlier in December, on the 12th, police said there were 36 homicides, and 11 of them were unsolved. On Dec. 30, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said there are now 40 homicides in 2019, and 13 of them remain unsolved.

In 2018, the department saw 28 total homicides. Chief Battiste said while the difference in homicides between this year and last year may make it appear like crime is up, part 1 crime overall is down.

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (as of 12/30) 24 25 30 29 27 31 23 44 50 28 40

Part 1 crime includes homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft. As of June of 2019, MPD released crime numbers to News 5 showing violent crime overall is down 12.2 percent from 2018. Chief Battiste said if the department’s current numbers hold through the new year, MPD could see an even larger drop in violent crime on the year than we saw in June.

