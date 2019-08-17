Move-in Day at USA 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a hot day for hundreds as they move into their new homes on the campus of the University of South Alabama. If you thought the car line at your kid’s school was hectic, the barrage of bags and bundles of stuff at the University of South Alabama may be a little bit busier.

Freshmen, student volunteers, and parents hustle to get out of the heat and finally set up rooms. It’s a moving day at a place that will be home for at least one semester. When staying somewhere for that long, packing light isn’t on the agenda.

“A lot of stuff, probably way too much, I have bed cubbies, storage bins so many shoes probably way too many shoes,” said Freshman Elena Hammond.

Hundreds of students lug hundreds of pounds of possession into dorm rooms. Almost 1,000 freshmen moved into one of the four first-year residence halls Saturday. It’s a big day for the young students and it’s also a big day for parents who are watching their kids begin their college careers.