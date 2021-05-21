Moulton man accused of pouring gas on woman, threatening her with gun

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Moulton man was arrested after accusations that he poured gas on her and threatened to burn her alive.

Dennis Tyler Blasingame, 27, was arrested on charges of making a terrorist threat and third-degree domestic violence, according to online court records.

Blasingame is accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and a bathroom floor and threatening to burn her house down with her in it. The alleged incident happened May 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home and could smell a strong odor of gas in the home. They also said they found a shirt covered in gas.

Deputies also said Blasingame threatened the woman the next day by chasing her in a Chevy Tahoe and pointing a gun at her on multiple occasions throughout the day. He was arrested for both incidents that same day, according to court records.

Court records indicated a bond for Blasingame had not been set as of Friday morning.