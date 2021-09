PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) A man riding a motorcycle has died after a crash involving an SUV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 68-year-old driver of the SUV made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday on Dog Track Road at the Fair Pine Drive intersection.

The driver of the SUV is from Pensacola. She suffered minor injuries. The 26-year-old on the motorcycle was also from Pensacola. Neither driver has been identified.