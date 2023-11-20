MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Miramar Beach man is critically injured after a Sunday afternoon traffic accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 46, was driving a motorcycle on Santa Rosa Boulevard near Amberjack Road that left the roadway and entered the center median, where it collided with several bushes, according to an FHP news release.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

His motorcycle continued and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of travel, FHP said.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for critical injuries, according to FHP.

This crash investigation is ongoing.

