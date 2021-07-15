Motorcyclist crashes after hitting dog, run over by SUV moments later

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man riding a motorcycle Wednesday night died after being run over by an SUV.

Sheriff Mike Ezell in a release says the motorcyclist hit a dog on Jim Ramsey Road around 10:00 pm and crashed onto the eastbound shoulder. The rider was lying in the westbound lanes when moments later, an SUV hit tow other dogs on the road and the man.

The motorcyclist died on the scene, his identity has not been released at this time.

The Jackson County Sheriff’sOoffice did not release any information about where the dogs involved came from or their condition.