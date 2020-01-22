Mother sang while smothering her 3 young children to death, Phoenix police report says

PHOENIX — A mother sang to her children three children — a 3-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and 7-month-old girl — while she smothered them to death, a police report says.

Rachel Henry, 22, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to Phoenix police.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police answered a 911 call and responded to a home near 24th Street and Vineyard Road.

At the scene, officers found a 3-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and 7-month-old girl, all unresponsive.

Officers attempted CPR but the children were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, Henry reportedly admitted to killing her three children, according to police.

A police report revealed that Henry first smothered the 2-year-old girl after noticing the child’s breathing was obstructed while they were play wrestling, KTVK reports.

“Rachel felt the one-year-old female’s breathing was obstructed but continued to impede her breath by placing her hand over the 1-year-old female’s mouth,” the report said.

Her 3-year-old son yelled at her and tried to punch her. Once the girl was dead, Henry allegedly chased the boy but stopped when others came into the home.

Later, Henry allegedly took the boy into a bedroom “where she changed his underpants” before straddling him and smothering him.

According to KTVK, the report says the suspect was “singing to the three-year-old male as he was scratching her chest and pinching her while she placed her hand over his nose and mouth.”

The woman allegedly smothered the baby with her hand while singing to her.

