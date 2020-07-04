Mother pleas with public not to drink and drive during Fourth of July weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As many prepare to celebrate the nation’s birthday, one mother is speaking out about the importance of not being distracted or impaired behind the wheel. This comes as millions will hit the road this holiday weekend.

Ronta Tyus’s mother described him as having a smile that could light up any room.

“He was lovable, he was happy,” Carolyn Tyus said.

Her son was killed back in May of 2008, when he was hit by a drunk driver. The impaired driver was convicted and sentenced to 20 years.

“For someone to tell me that my son just got killed in a, you know, in a car accident, that was devastating to me,” she said.

When Tyus isn’t visiting her son’s gravesite, she’s out sharing a life-saving message about not drinking and driving.

“If you’re gonna do it, have you a non-drinking driver to drive you or just stay at home,” she said.

Here are some of the things Alabama state troopers will be out checking for this Fourth of July weekend.

“Following to close, speed and DUI, are some of the leading causes or contributing factors for crashes in the state of Alabama,” Cpl. Jeremy Burkett said.

This will be the first Fourth of July holiday where all drivers in Alabama will have to be buckled up.

In 2019 the Alabama Legislature passed a rear seat belt law.

“It may not be able to prevent the crash but if a crash does occur, it greatly increases the potential for you to survive the crash,” Burkett said.

State troopers also want to remind people that texting and driving in Alabama is against the law as well.

LATEST POSTS