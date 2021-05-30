Most Alabama inmates excluded from new sentence reduction incentive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a program that would allow some state inmates to receive up to a year off their sentence by completing vocational or other training.

The Alabama Education Incentive Time Act will allow inmates to earn up to 12 months off their sentence by completing vocational, apprenticeship or other educational programs. An estimated 2,500 inmates will be eligible for the program that excludes most state prisoners.  

Sen. Clyde Chambliss, who sponsored the legislation,  said research shows that inmates who complete quality education programs are much less likely to return to prison.

