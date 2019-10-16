Moss Point police release body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Moss Point police have released the body camera video of a deadly police shooting in Mississippi. A Moss Point police officer shot and killed Toussaint Diamon Sims in August.

The video is body camera footage from one of the officers present when Sims was killed. The full video runs for nearly seven minutes.

On August 8th, police spotted Sims at a convenience store in Pascagoula. Sims had multiple felony arrest warrants. Officers tried to arrest him there.

In the video, you see an officer get out of his patrol car with his gun out, and go up to the passenger window of a car.

You then see that officer run back to his car and start driving. Police say Sims drove off, leading officers on a chase into Moss Point.

**PRESS RELEASE**Chief Ashley Statement Regarding Body Camera Footage Posted by Moss Point Police Department on Monday, October 14, 2019

The video shows officers chasing Sims for more than four minutes in the car. It’s then when Moss Point police say Sims’ car stopped working, and he began running.

You can see in the video the officer get out of his car with a taser in hand and start chasing Sims. At some point, the officer pulls out his weapon as he’s running.

Police say Sims pulled out a gun during the chase, and that Moss Point Police Sergeant Lancen Shipman ordered Sims to drop the weapon. There is no audio on the body camera.

Police say Sims didn’t drop the weapon, and that’s when Sergeant Shipman shot Sims, killing him.

This happened in a neighborhood and Sims fell over a fence. You see an officer kicking a weapon away from Sims’ body.

Earlier this month, a Jackson County Grand Jury cleared Sergeant Shipman of any criminal wrongdoing. We have reached out to Sims’ family lawyer, but have not yet heard back.