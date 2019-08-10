Moss Point Police investigating shooting death of suspect

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — One man is dead after a chase and shooting by Moss Point Police. According to a news release from the police department, Toussaint Diamon Sims is dead following an incident Thursday night.

The news release says Sims was wanted on a number of warrants and was found at a store in Pascagoula. The news release says Sims drove away from the store, leading police on a chase that ended when his car stopped working on 2nd Street in Moss Point. From there Sims ran on foot. Police say he “displayed a firearm in a threatening manner” and this prompted the officer to shoot and kill the suspect.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. The case is being sent to a grand jury. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. The news release urges patience as the investigation continues.

