Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Get ready country music fans. A Morgan Wallen concert has been added to The Grounds event calendar.

An announcement made Monday says the popular singer/songwriter will perform November 12, 2021, at the venue off Cody Rd.

The prices for general admission tickets have not been released, VIP is listed at $150 presale. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Along with Wallen, musical acts Hardy, Ernest and Ashland Craft are listed to perform.