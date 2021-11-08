Morgan Wallen, Alabama to headline Rock the South 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The lineup for Rock the South 2022 in Cullman was released Monday morning with some notable headliners.

Morgan Wallen, the multi-platinum selling artist, and the band Alabama, two-time Grammy Award winners, will headline the music fest from Aug. 5-6, 2022.

Some of the other acts that will be performing, include Hardy, Jamey Johnson, Koe Wezel, Jimmie Allen, Colt Ford, Matt Stell, and Dee Jay Silver. More are expected to be announced closer to the festival.

Tickets for Rock the South will go on sale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, click here.

