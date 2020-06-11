Morgan Freeman in Mobile doing voice-over work for Dauphin Street Sound

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Award-winning actor and narrator Morgan Freeman lent his commanding voice in Mobile this afternoon to record commercials in the studios of Dauphin Street Sound.

Morgan Freeman and Josh Daigrepont/Studio Engineer of Dauphin Street Sound

Studio Engineer Josh Daigrepont said working with the world-renowned actor was “Kind of surreal. It was one of those things like… it’s really Morgan Freeman.” Daigrepont found him to be friendly, funny, down to earth and very professional as he delivered commercials in one take. “It was pretty amazing. I told him I needed 30 seconds, and he gave me 30 seconds.”

Keylan Laxton/ Chief Engineer and Studio Manager of Dauphin Street Sound and Morgan Freeman



Freeman was also on point for a one-minute spot. “He did a minute. Yeah, that’s 60 seconds on the dot.”

Dauphin Street Sound is owned by retired professional baseball player Jake Peavy and his brother Luke Peavy.

