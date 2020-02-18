MOBILE, Ala. – On Monday, February 17, 2020, the crowd count for the Order of Venus Parade was 33,792. Police responded to 15 complaints. Two kids were reported lost.
One adult was issued a citation for crossing barricades.
Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges, and one adult arrested on a felony charge.
A total of 39 parking tickets were issued. There were 7 vehicles towed.
LATEST STORIES
- Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding gowns
- WWE Smackdown Superstars coming to Mobile Civic Center in March
- More than 33,000 attend Order of Venus Parade in downtown Mobile
- Ryan Newman in serious condition, injuries not life-threatening
- Float to honor the “Family of the Fallen”