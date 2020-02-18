More than 33,000 attend Order of Venus Parade in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – On Monday, February 17, 2020, the crowd count for the Order of Venus Parade was 33,792. Police responded to 15 complaints. Two kids were reported lost.

One adult was issued a citation for crossing barricades.

Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges, and one adult arrested on a felony charge.

A total of 39 parking tickets were issued. There were 7 vehicles towed.

