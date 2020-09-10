More than 2,000 Mississippians enroll in ReSkillMS initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that more than 2,000 Mississippians have enrolled in the ReSkill Mississippi initiative (ReSkillMS) within the first 30 days of the program.

ReSkillMS is designed to help ease the economic burden and uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has created for the state’s workers by providing training at community colleges or on-the-job training. As of Friday, September 5, a total of 2,071 Mississippians were enrolled and participating in short-term training or on-the-job training made possible through ReSkillMS, and 71 employers were expanding as a result of the program.

“ReSkill Mississippi is already helping thousands of Mississippians. We have expanded training capacity in our community college system, and I encourage any Mississippian wanting a better career to enroll,” said Reeves. “I also encourage more companies to sign up and receive cost assistance for new employees receiving on-the-job training. We must continue to fight this pandemic on the economic front just as aggressively as we are fighting it on the healthcare front.”

ReSkillMS was created as a direct result of the Governor’s Commission on Economic Recovery’s recommendation that significant dollars from the CARES Act recovery funds be used for workforce training to help lift the economic burden on our workforce from the pandemic. ReSkillMS allows Mississippians out-of-work or those working reduced hours to “re-skill” in order to help prepare them for and fill high-demand, higher paying jobs across the state.

“We have long had more skilled jobs available than people trained to fill them, but this program can help thousands of Mississippians retrain for the skills needed for higher paying jobs,” said SWIB Chairman Patrick Sullivan. “I believe this program will play an important role in sustaining a vibrant and growing Mississippi economy, and it is the type of effort that Mississippi should look to continue long after the CARES Act and the COVID-19 pandemic are gone.”

According to the governor, the direct beneficiaries of ReSkillMS are Mississippians furloughed, laid off, or otherwise having economic damages and who received unemployment benefits from MDES, as well as Mississippi employers seeking to hire Mississippians immediately and train them on the job. Employers willing to hire and train individuals in the workplace are eligible to be reimbursed for up to 75% of the individual’s wages during the training period for jobs paying over $15 per hour and for up to 50% for wages under $15 per hour.

Individuals and employers interested in the program should go online to ReSkillMS.com to complete the appropriate survey. An official from Mississippi’s workforce offices nearby will reach out to the individual to guide them through the application process. If individuals have not heard from anyone within seven days of submitting an application, they can email ReSkillMS@mdes.ms.gov to follow up.

LATEST STORIES: