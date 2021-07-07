More than 1,300 Buffalo Soldiers convene in Mobile, give back to communities in need

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 1,300 Buffalo Soldiers have embarked on the Port City to commemorate, gather, give back, and ride motorcycles. In Mobile from Wednesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 11, meeting at the Author Outlaw Convention Center, the group will be giving back to area communities in need.

The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers & Trooper Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African-American motorcycle club. The community-focused organization works daily helping to feed the homeless, partner with various organizations across the country to help build homes for families in need, mentoring youth, and providing scholarships to graduating seniors.

While in Mobile for their annual convention, groups will visit the Callaway School to donate about 550 backpacks and visit Wilmer Hall to donate Amazon gift cards. Saturday, almost 600 soldiers will motorcycle to Africatown to support the community’s food bank drive.

Visit Mobile says the Buffalo Soldiers will bring an approximate total economic impact of $3.1 million to the Mobile area.

“We completely admire their mission to serve, educate, and ride,” said David Clark, President & CEO of Visit Mobile. “They are used to serving because many have served in the military for more than 30 years, and they continue to serve in Mobile in the middle of their own convention.”