More drive-thru COVID-19 sites announced for Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — State and local health officials are teaming up to offer Okaloosa County residents free testing for COVID-19. No pre-screening is required and testing is available for those with and without symptoms.
For more information, call 850-344-0566.
See testing locations below.
