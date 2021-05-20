More cocaine washes ashore Alabama beaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: (5/20/2021 11:11 AM) — The Gulf Shores Police Department says one more Kilo was found Thursday morning from the Fort Morgan area.

This brings the total to 35 kilos found this week along Alabama beaches.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/20/2021 9:44 AM) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) shared photos with WKRG News 5 of cocaine that was found along the beaches of Fort Morgan this week.





BCSO says the 3 kilos of cocaine were found at different locations along the Ft. Morgan peninsula.

That brings the total to 34 kilos of cocaine found this week. GSPD, along with ALEA and federal authorities, are working together to find out where it came from.