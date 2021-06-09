More action in I-10 Bayway project

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization met Wednesday morning in Daphne to discuss the future of the I-10 Bayway across Mobile Bay. 

The Eastern Shore MPO voted to add the item to the TIP, or transportation improvement plan, which is a crucial step to secure federal funding and for ALDOT to continue studying ways to improve the Bayway.

At this point, a final plan of what the project could look like is still up in the air. 

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown was at this morning’s meeting and he’ll have a full recap today on WKRG News 5.

