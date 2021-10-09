Montgomery Police searching for missing teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Montgomery Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen on October 5.

Luhniahyhua Sinceire Safford was last seen around 9 p.m. on October 5 in the area of Victor Tulane Circle in Montgomery.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) lists Safford as being a 14-year-old Black girl, 5’2, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a small scar near the corner of her right eye.

If you have any information regarding Safford’s whereabouts, contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-652-2903.

