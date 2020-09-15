Montgomery PD: Body found identified as missing ASU student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the death of an Alabama State University student.

ASU student Adam Dowdell, Jr., 22, of Alabaster, Alabama, was reported missing after he was last seen September 8. Montgomery Police say Dowdell was a transfer student who recently started attending ASU.

RELATED: Search underway for missing ASU student

Monday, September 14, around 2:45 p.m., Montgomery PD, ASU, and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Hutchinson Street after receiving a report of a possible body found. . The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. After further investigation, the body was officially identified as that of Dowdell Jr., authorities report.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. At this time, no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

LATEST POSTS