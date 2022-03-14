MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 12, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to a local hotel on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police came in contact with 28-year-old Larry D. Mitchell Jr.

The victim of the incident advised officers that Mitchell entered their hotel room without their consent and began shooting at them and their male friend. According to officers, Mitchell entered the room by crawling through the window.

After entering the room, Mitchell became angry after finding the victim in the room with another man. Mitchell then began shooting at the victim and their male friend, and the male friend began shooting back striking Mitchell in both of his legs.

Mitchell then drove himself to a local hospital and was found to be in possession of a 9mm bullet. Mitchell’s vehicle was also discovered in the hospital’s parking lot.

According to officers, they saw a handgun in Mitchell’s vehicle and advised Mitchell he was under arrest. Mitchell then attempted to run from officers on foot from Saint Francis Hospital but was taken into custody a short distance from the hospital.

Mitchell was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.