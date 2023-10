PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects who broke in and stole money from the Family Dollar on Palafox Street in Pensacola Saturday night.

The suspects disabled the power and cut into the back of the building. Once they got in, they broke into a safe and ATM inside the store, leaving with money, according to ECSO.

The investigation is ongoing.