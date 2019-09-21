Moms, advocates: Alabama should do more to allow breastfeeding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Advocates for breastfeeding say Alabama employers should do a better job of allowing the practice at work.

Al.com reports that at least 29 states have laws that protect breastfeeding and pumping breast milk at work – but Alabama is not among them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Alabama has the third-lowest breastfeeding rate in the nation.

Gayle Whatley, a registered nurse and vice chairwoman of the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee, says that Alabama mothers tend to quit breast-feeding sooner than women elsewhere. She says that’s happening because of the lack of knowledge and support from their employers.

Some Alabama mothers want to see that change.