Mom talks about son killed in weekend fiery Baldwin County car crash

ROSINTON, Ala. (WKRG) There seems to almost be a need to visit the place where your friend, your classmate, and in Christina Sexton’s case, your oldest son died. “He was always such a goofball and was such a good kid and had a big heart.”

17-year-old Paul ‘Bear’ Sexton would have turned 18 on Father’s Day. Saturday afternoon he was the passenger in a vehicle a witness told Christina was right in front of him when it veered off County Road 64 near Rosinton and into a ditch. “He said it was smoking and he pulled over and jumped out and tried to get the doors open. He didn’t see anybody in the car but here because the smoke was so thick and he said it was locked and he couldn’t get in so he ran back to the truck to get a screwdriver and when he turned around it was flames and there was nothing he could do,” Sexton says through tears.









The flowers and messages, even one of Bear’s favorite foods, a reminder of a tragedy. Two lives lost too soon. “Parents need to hug their kids tight and enjoy every moment you have with them,” said Sexton, “because you never know when that moment is going to disappear and you never have em again.”

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The parents of the other teenager and driver of the vehicle have not released any public statement.

Thursday there will be a fundraiser at Symbolic Ink in Foley starting at 2 o’clock until closing. All proceeds from the sale of tattoos and other merchandise will be donated to help cover Paul Sexton’s funeral expenses.