Mom holding baby snags foul ball with amazing one-handed grab

SAN DIEGO (NEXSTAR) – Multitasking is a way of life for moms, but one Padres fan took it to the next level Wednesday.

In the top of the sixth inning, cameras captured a woman wearing a Manny Machado jersey, baby under her left arm, reach back to snag a foul ball struck by Cubs pinch hitter Jake Marisnick.

Video shows the ball caroming off the upper deck and into the stands along the first base line where the unidentified mom reached made a sparkling play, according to MLB.com.

Moms are amazing. pic.twitter.com/m4lKAJMPZ9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 9, 2021

“This was quite the catch,” one announcer says.

“The right-handed grab and baby in tow,” his booth partner replies. “It’s a nice grab, be careful of the little one though.”

The infant, unaware of his mother’s fielding skills, appeared unbothered by the catch and subsequent celebration.

It was a highlight from an otherwise rough game for the Padres faithful, who watched their Friars go on to lose 3-1.